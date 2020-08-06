Monroe County supervisors splinter on Rolling Hills options

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors sent a pair of funding recommendations to the Rolling Hills Committee, but it doesn't appear the board has the votes necessary to borrow another $4 million for a proposed nursing home project.
The board met as a committee of the whole Aug. 5 at the Sparta American Legion hall and spent nearly three hours discussing proposals for a new Rolling Hills Nursing Home. During the discussion, the board splintered into multiple camps, including those who favor:
- The original plan passed in 2017.
- A plan with more nursing home beds and no assisted living units.
- A facility more centrally located in the county.
- Closing the existing facility and leaving the nursing home business.
By a show-of-hands 9-7 vote, supervisors expressed support for the original nursing plan that was overwhelmingly approved by the board in 2017, when supervisors authorized $16 million in bonding. The plan calls for 50 skilled nursing home beds, 24 Community-Based Residential Facility units and 24 assisted living units. County board chair Cedric Schnitzler said the resolutions authorizing $16 million for bonding and a 50-24-24 configuration remain in place unless the board repeals them.
The funding stalled when the board voted to move the nursing home from Sparta to Tomah. The courts ruled the vote was conducted in violation of the Open Meetings Law, which left the $16 million and 50-24-24 site in Sparta in tact. However, the projected cost of the facility has risen by $4 million since 2017, and supervisors need at least three-fourths of the board (12 votes) to authorize the additional borrowing.
Superivsor Wallace Habhegger suggested the board could get around the three-fourths provision by taking $4 million from the county's $23 million fund balance.
"If we spend cash that we have, we keep bonding out of it," Habhegger said.
His recommendation was put to a vote and passed 10-6. It will be referred to the both the Finance and Rolling Hills committees.
The board would need two-thirds (11 votes) to authorize the appropriation as a separate resolution. However, if the funding were included as part of the county budget, it could pass by a simple majority.
County administrator Tina Osterberg recommended against using those funds. She said some of that money is assigned to other county departments.
Supporters of the facility expressed frustration that a plan with overwhelming support three years ago now appears stuck.
"This would have been done two years ago had 10 people not signed a piece of paper," supervisor Mary Von Ruden said, referring the attempt to move the facility to Tomah. "That's where the $4 million went."
Supporters are divided on how the facility should be configured. At the request of supervisors, county officials prepared cost and tax levy estimates for six different configurations.
Supervisor Nodji Van Wychen has opposed giving up nursing any home beds and offered a recommendation for 80 skilled nursing home beds and 16 CBRF rooms. It was voted down 12-4.
Rolling Hills administrator Linda Smith said the 50-24-24 plan has the least impact on county taxpayers due to the revenue generated from the assisted living units. It would increase the tax levy by $166,000 annually and have an impact of $4.90 on a $100,000 property. The plan is projected to break even, not counting debt service.
"This is the design to make us financially independent for operations," Smith said.
The 80-16 plan would generate more expense due to the increased number of nursing home beds and increase the levy by $312,000 with a $9.20 impact on a $100,000 property.
The cost estimates for all six options include savings from vacating the existing facility, which Smith says needs numerous repairs and would cost $28 million to renovate.
Smith said Rolling Hills accepts some of the most vulnerable citizens in the county and that some might need to seek care "60 or 100 miles away."
"There are a lot of people turned down because of high needs and high costs," Smith said. "I wish that all private nursing homes took everybody and there wasn't truly a need for us ... but there a lot of people who are turned down because of high needs or high cost by private entities."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
