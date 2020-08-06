Monroe County supervisors splinter on Rolling Hills options

Supervisor Nodji Van Wychen has opposed giving up nursing any home beds and offered a recommendation for 80 skilled nursing home beds and 16 CBRF rooms. It was voted down 12-4.

Rolling Hills administrator Linda Smith said the 50-24-24 plan has the least impact on county taxpayers due to the revenue generated from the assisted living units. It would increase the tax levy by $166,000 annually and have an impact of $4.90 on a $100,000 property. The plan is projected to break even, not counting debt service.

"This is the design to make us financially independent for operations," Smith said.

The 80-16 plan would generate more expense due to the increased number of nursing home beds and increase the levy by $312,000 with a $9.20 impact on a $100,000 property.

The cost estimates for all six options include savings from vacating the existing facility, which Smith says needs numerous repairs and would cost $28 million to renovate.

Smith said Rolling Hills accepts some of the most vulnerable citizens in the county and that some might need to seek care "60 or 100 miles away."