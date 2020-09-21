Monroe County supervisors to consider Rolling Hills resolutions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will vote on dueling Rolling Hills Nursing Home resolutions during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23 at American Legion Post 110 in Sparta.

The first resolution to be considered calls for privatizing the county-owned facility. The resolution was brought to the board via Rule 5d, which allows three supervisors to bypass the committee process and bring a resolution directly to the board.

The resolution was drafted by supervisor Remy Gomez and joined by Brett Larkin and Rod Sherwood. All three represent districts in Tomah. Their resolution calls for existing staff to be given the option to apply for their current positions under any new ownership and splitting the privatized beds between Tomah and Sparta.

The second resolution seeks to use $765,000 from the general fund for construction of a new Rolling Hills facility. The board has already passed a $16 million bonding resolution to build a new facility, and the resolution remains in effect. However, a controversy over the site of the nursing home delayed construction and added to its cost.

Other resolutions on the agenda include: