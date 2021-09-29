Monroe County to host free virtual event during Mental Illness Awareness Week

Every year, the first week in October is designated as Mental Illness Awareness Week. Congress established MIAW in 1990 to raise awareness of mental illness and mental health conditions, fight discrimination and provide support.

In honor of MIAW (Oct. 3-9), the Monroe County Mental Health Coalition is hosting a free virtual event to promote the link between movement and improved mental health and raise awareness for mental health conditions. Participants set a goal for themselves and track their minutes for the week. Those who complete their movement goal will be entered for a chance to win a prize. Sign up at http://healthymonroecowi.org/chip/#mmmw and join the “Mindful Movement for Mental Wellness” group on Facebook.

Officials from the Monroe County Health Department say mental health has been a key health priority in the county since 2012 and, as a result, the Monroe County Mental Health Coalition formed to address local mental health issues.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five American adults experience a mental health condition each year, and one in 20 experience a serious mental health condition. Health officials say individuals from every culture, community or background are susceptible to mental health issues. Some of the most common mental health conditions include anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

For questions related to any of the events, contact Kayleigh Day, Community Health Educator at Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 or Kayleigh.day@co.monroe.wi.us

