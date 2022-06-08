 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monroe County to host lieutenant governor candidates forum

  • 0

The Republican Party of Monroe County will host a Lieutenant Governor Candidate Forum on Sunday, June 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion hall, 1116 Angelo Road.

Invited candidates include David King, Will Martin, Roger Roth, Patrick Testin, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, Jonathan Wichmann and Kyle Yudes.

The public is invited to attend and learn more about the Republican lieutenant governor candidates that will be facing off in the Aug. 9th Republican Primary. Each candidate will make a brief introductory statement and then answer a series of questions aimed at seeing how candidates will address problems facing all Wisconsinites.

For more information call 608-853-3182 or email MCWIGOP@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Hannah Walker of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at Ripon College for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify, a student must achieve a 3.4…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News