Monroe County to host lieutenant governor candidates forum

The Republican Party of Monroe County will host a Lieutenant Governor Candidate Forum on Sunday, June 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion hall, 1116 Angelo Road.
Invited candidates include David King, Will Martin, Roger Roth, Patrick Testin, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, Jonathan Wichmann and Kyle Yudes.
The public is invited to attend and learn more about the Republican lieutenant governor candidates that will be facing off in the Aug. 9th Republican Primary. Each candidate will make a brief introductory statement and then answer a series of questions aimed at seeing how candidates will address problems facing all Wisconsinites.
For more information call 608-853-3182 or email MCWIGOP@gmail.com.