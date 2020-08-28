Monroe County under flood warning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northeastern Monroe County remains under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service until 12:45 p.m.

Heavy thunderstorms pounded the area late Thursday night and Friday morning. Monroe County Emergency Management director Jared Tessman said there have been unconfirmed reports of 5-7½ inches of rain in the Tomah area as of 9:30 a.m. with more showers on the way.

"The bulk of the rain fell in the eastern part of the county," Tessman said. "There is a lot of standing water everywhere."

Tessman said a road in the town of Greenfield was washed out and several trees in the Oakdale area were uprooted, most likely from saturated soil.

Eastern Juneau County was also soaked. New Lisbon reported 8½ inches of rain, and Camp Douglas reported over 6 inches.

