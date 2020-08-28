 Skip to main content
Monroe County under flood warning
Monroe County under flood warning

Standing water

Standing water closed a stretch of Brownell Street in the city of Tomah around 9 a.m. Friday.

 Steve Rundio

Northeastern Monroe County remains under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service until 12:45 p.m.

Heavy thunderstorms pounded the area late Thursday night and Friday morning. Monroe County Emergency Management director Jared Tessman said there have been unconfirmed reports of 5-7½ inches of rain in the Tomah area as of 9:30 a.m. with more showers on the way.

"The bulk of the rain fell in the eastern part of the county," Tessman said. "There is a lot of standing water everywhere."

Tessman said a road in the town of Greenfield was washed out and several trees in the Oakdale area were uprooted, most likely from saturated soil.

Eastern Juneau County was also soaked. New Lisbon reported 8½ inches of rain, and Camp Douglas reported over 6 inches.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

