Monroe County is under a state of emergency, but the city of Tomah has yet to experience significant damage from heavy rainfall that washed over the area Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.
City of Tomah administrator Roger Gorius said the biggest concern Tuesday afternoon was the Lake Tomah dam and its impact downstream along the Lemonweir River.
"It's holding," Gorius said. "It's a matter of how much we let out without affecting homes downstream. We're trying to let it out as slow as possible."
Tomah received 4.3 inches of rain Monday. The city was on the northern edge of a heavy rain band that dumped 7.25 inches on Cashton and nearly 10 inches on Westby.
Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said evacuation centers have been set up for residents in the hard-hit southern part of the county. Residents in the Leon area were urged to seek shelter at the Cotter Pin. Barney Center in Sparta is working with the Red Cross to set up sheltering.
Perkins urged private well owners who have been flooded to assume that water is contaminated and avoid drinking or bathing in it. He said residents should wait until floodwaters have receded and take a sample. Kits can be obtained from the health department.
Perkins reported 20 different road closures in southern Monroe County, including portions of Highways 27 and 131 and Hwy. T west of Hwy. 131.
The only major road in northeastern Monroe County that's impacted is Hwy. 173, where the railroad arm at Valley Junction is down. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the crossing and use an alternate route.
In the city of Tomah, Town Line Road was closed and East Monowau Street is under high water.
