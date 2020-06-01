Monroe County updates office access rules

Monroe County has revised its visitor access to county offices.
The county Friday released an extensive list of access rules covering every office operated by the county.
In the release, the county “asks the public to continue to use remote options such as the Monroe County website, phone, email, and mail for all business that they are able. Monroe County department contact listing can be found under the Quick Links on the Monroe County webpage.
People are also instructed not to visit county facilities if they are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, cough, fever, chills, sore throat, fatigue or body aches, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or taste, or if recently been around anyone known to have or suspected of having COVID-19.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and social distance while conducting county business on site and meet only with the personnel necessary to conduct business.
Access polices by buildings are as follows:
Administrative Center: Open to public with appointments encouraged. All residents needing to drop mail or make payments can use the secure drop box located outside the Administrative Center front door.
Veteran Services: The office is open Monday through Thursday, appointment only, for any type of claim and Friday by appointment only for property tax applications, veteran identifiers for driver’s licenses and burial marker applications.
Register of Deeds: The office requests that the public call ahead to schedule appointments for genealogy research. People wishing to search real estate records using public computers are asked to schedule appointments with 1 ½ hour slots being reserved. The office encourages online use to access vital records and copies of real estate documents or by mailing application forms and fees.
Community Services Center: Open to public with appointments encouraged.
Executive Center: Open to public with appointments encouraged. All residents needing to drop applications are encouraged to use the secure drop box in the parking lot to the right of the doors.
Justice Center: Open to public with appointments encouraged. All residents needing to drop mail or make payments can use the secure drop box located to the right of the entrance doors.
Human Services: By appointment only.
Land Conservation: Building is closed, available by appointment only.
Monroe County History Room Museum: Closed to public for building improvements.
Sanitation/Zoning/Forestry/Parks/IT: Open to public with appointments encouraged. Pick up applications from entrance door holder or from website. All residents needing to drop mail or make payments can use the secure drop box on the porch, available at all hours.
Highway Department: The department suggests customers, sales representatives and members of the public call before visiting a facility in person. For deliveries, use the drop box provided.. Permits and other transactions should be conducted on-line or via FAX whenever possible. All visitors are restricted from active shop areas
Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center: Rolling Hills and The Meadows CBRF are closed to all visitors with the exception of end-of-life situations. Emergency first-contact family members have been notified via phone if they are allowed to visit. The facility is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health mandates. Communal dining and group activities have been suspended, but small group and individual activities (with appropriate distancing) are being conducted. Families who want to have a face-to-face call with a loved one can email linda.fabry@co.monroe.wi.us or call the main office (608-269-8800) during business office hours to schedule a time. Packages for residents can be dropped under the supervision of office staff in the front lobby during normal working hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. To drop off items during non-business hours, call ahead to arrange a meeting with staff in the front lobby.
Departmental contact information can be found on the Monroe County website at http://www.co.monroe.wi.us/.
