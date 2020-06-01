Monroe County updates office access rules

Highway Department: The department suggests customers, sales representatives and members of the public call before visiting a facility in person. For deliveries, use the drop box provided.. Permits and other transactions should be conducted on-line or via FAX whenever possible. All visitors are restricted from active shop areas

Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center: Rolling Hills and The Meadows CBRF are closed to all visitors with the exception of end-of-life situations. Emergency first-contact family members have been notified via phone if they are allowed to visit. The facility is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health mandates. Communal dining and group activities have been suspended, but small group and individual activities (with appropriate distancing) are being conducted. Families who want to have a face-to-face call with a loved one can email linda.fabry@co.monroe.wi.us or call the main office (608-269-8800) during business office hours to schedule a time. Packages for residents can be dropped under the supervision of office staff in the front lobby during normal working hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. To drop off items during non-business hours, call ahead to arrange a meeting with staff in the front lobby.