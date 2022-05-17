Monroe County urged to mask up

Monroe County is one of seven in Wisconsin that have reached high COVID-19 levels, meaning residents should wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, health officials said Monday.

The other counties with high COVID-19 rates are La Crosse, Vernon, Barron, Rusk, Kenosha and Racine.

The Monroe County Health Department issued a May 13 statement warning "there is potential for our local health care systems to be overwhelmed due to increased levels of circulating illness and severe disease."

Thirty-eight counties have medium levels, for which people at high risk for severe disease should talk to their doctors about whether to wear masks . Twenty-seven counties have low levels, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” Karen Timberlake, state Department of Health Services secretary, said in a statement. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness.”

State health officials said people should get recommended vaccines and booster doses, be tested for COVID-19 if symptomatic or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 and stay home if sick or test positive.

The virus, first detected in Monroe County in March 2020, has killed over one million people in the United States.

Monroe County is one of seven in Wisconsin that have reached high COVID-19 levels, meaning residents should wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, health officials said Monday.

The other counties with high COVID-19 rates are La Crosse, Vernon, Barron, Rusk, Kenosha and Racine.

The Monroe County Health Department issued a May 13 statement warning "there is potential for our local health care systems to be overwhelmed due to increased levels of circulating illness and severe disease."

Thirty-eight counties have medium levels, for which people at high risk for severe disease should talk to their doctors about whether to wear masks. Twenty-seven counties have low levels, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” Karen Timberlake, state Department of Health Services secretary, said in a statement. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness.”

State health officials said people should get recommended vaccines and booster doses, be tested for COVID-19 if symptomatic or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 and stay home if sick or test positive.

The virus, first detected in Monroe County in March 2020, has killed over one million people in the United States.