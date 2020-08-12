Monroe County voters stick with incumbents

Monroe County voters stuck with experience Tuesday.
In a primary election punctuated by healthy turnout, incumbents Deb Carney and Deb Brandt won their Republican contests for county treasurer and Register of Deeds. Both will run without opposition in the Nov. 3 general election.
With all county precincts reporting, Carney leads assistant treasurer Mindy Hemmersbach by 45 votes out of nearly 5,000 cast.
Carney lives in Tomah, and it was the city of Tomah voters who put her over the top. She won the city by a 548-276 margin, negating Hemmersbach's smaller margins in the Sparta area.
"That was really nice — the help I've had from my friends and family," Carney said.
She also had the endorsement of former treasurer Annette Erickson. Carney was appointed to replace Erickson after she retired in April 2019.
"That helped so much," Carney said. "She's a great person and was a fantastic boss."
Carney's lead is just under 1 percentage point, and Hemmersbach has the option of paying for a recount if Carney's margin remains there. The 50.46-49.54% margin is just under the 1% threshold that would allow for a recount. Taxpayers pay for a recount if the difference is 0.25 percent or less.
The numbers aren't final until the county clerk conducts a canvass Aug. 18.
Carney has worked in the treasurer's office for 34 years. Hemmersbach works in the same office as assistant treasurer.
"We've always worked well together and have had a good working relationship, and I hope that will continue," Carney said.
Brandt won a more decisive victory in her Register of Deeds race over Beth Ford. Brandt was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. She won 18 of the 24 towns, five of the eight villages and the cities of Tomah and Sparta.
She said voters appreciate her record in office.
"I see a lot of people on a daily basis, and they know the things I'm doing in the office," Brandt said. "I think people realize we're doing things to modernize the office and making records more accessible to the public."
Carney and Brandt will begin their new four-year terms in January.
Combined turnout for the Republican and Democratic primaries was 8,029, roughly 1,500 ahead of 2018, when the county featured a contested Republican primary for sheriff and contested statewide primaries for governor and U.S Senate.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
RESULTS
Republican primary
Treasurer
Deb Carney (i);2,450
Mindy Hemmersbach;2,405
Register of Deeds
Deb Brandt (i);2,799
Beth Ford;2,068
