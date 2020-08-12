Monroe County voters stick with incumbents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County voters stuck with experience Tuesday.

In a primary election punctuated by healthy turnout, incumbents Deb Carney and Deb Brandt won their Republican contests for county treasurer and Register of Deeds. Both will run without opposition in the Nov. 3 general election.

With all county precincts reporting, Carney leads assistant treasurer Mindy Hemmersbach by 45 votes out of nearly 5,000 cast.

Carney lives in Tomah, and it was the city of Tomah voters who put her over the top. She won the city by a 548-276 margin, negating Hemmersbach's smaller margins in the Sparta area.

"That was really nice — the help I've had from my friends and family," Carney said.

She also had the endorsement of former treasurer Annette Erickson. Carney was appointed to replace Erickson after she retired in April 2019.

"That helped so much," Carney said. "She's a great person and was a fantastic boss."

Carney's lead is just under 1 percentage point, and Hemmersbach has the option of paying for a recount if Carney's margin remains there. The 50.46-49.54% margin is just under the 1% threshold that would allow for a recount. Taxpayers pay for a recount if the difference is 0.25 percent or less.