You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monroe County WIC programs offered by phone, online
0 comments

Monroe County WIC programs offered by phone, online

{{featured_button_text}}

Participants in the Monroe County Women, Infants and Children nutrition program can now obtain their benefits and information over the phone as most county offices have scaled back in-person office hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WIC provides healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care the community resources.

To access WIC programs or determine eligibility, call 608-269-8671 or complete an online form at WICHealth.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID cases rise in Monroe County

Monroe County has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday through Wednesday, and public officials are warning that community spread is i…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News