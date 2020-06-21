Monroe County WIC programs offered by phone, online

Participants in the Monroe County Women, Infants and Children nutrition program can now obtain their benefits and information over the phone as most county offices have scaled back in-person office hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIC provides healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to health care the community resources.
To access WIC programs or determine eligibility, call 608-269-8671 or complete an online form at WICHealth.org.
