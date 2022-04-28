Monroe County WIC services available by phone, online

Participants in the Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program can receive their nutrition education over the phone by calling the WIC office at 608-269-8671 or visiting WICHealth.org.
WIC provides healthful foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care and community resources.
To apply for WIC services, visit wicmomstrong.com to find out more about eligibility and the application process.
