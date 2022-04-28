 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe County WIC services available by phone, online

Participants in the Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program can receive their nutrition education over the phone by calling the WIC office at 608-269-8671 or visiting WICHealth.org.

WIC provides healthful foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care and community resources.

To apply for WIC services, visit wicmomstrong.com to find out more about eligibility and the application process.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

