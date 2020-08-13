Monroe County's COVID-19 cases decline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County continues to decline.

The Monroe County Health Department reported only five new cases since Saturday. On Monday, the county reported just one new case, which covered a three-day period that included Saturday and Sunday. The case was a male in his 40s.

There were three new cases Tuesday, all involving people under 20. Wednesday's report produced just one new case, a male in his 50s.

The decline in new cases triggered a significant drop in the number of people sidelined by the virus. There were 42 active cases Aug. 6 compared to just 22 Wednesday.

There have been 244 confirmed cases since the county reported its first COVID-19 case in March. Two people have died, and 219 have recovered. Only one county resident remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Vernon County had reported 66 cases through Tuesday. Five are isolating at home, and 61 have recovered. The county has yet to report its first COVID-19 fatality.

In La Crosse County, another 14 residents tested positive, bringing the county's total to 925.

The newest cases are attributed to two teens, seven people in their 20s, one individual in their 30s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s.