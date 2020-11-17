Monroe County's COVID-19 count nears 2,000

More than four percent of Monroe County's 46,000 residents have contracted COVID-19 as the pandemic multiplies across western Wisconsin.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, 116 county residents contracted the disease Nov. 13, bringing the total since mid-March to 1,932.

There were 512 active cases in the county as of Nov. 13 with six hospitalizations. The county has reported 12 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county numbers mirror record-breaking numbers in Wisconsin. According to the health department, Wisconsin's case surge is worse than New York City's peak in April. New York City’s highest seven-day average in April was 5,292 cases. On Nov. 10, Wisconsin surpassed that with a seven-day average of 5,825 cases even though 2.5 million more people live in New York City than in Wisconsin.

County health officials urge the following:

Stay home as much as possible.

Limit trips to essentials.

Wear a mask when out in public.

Maintain a distance from those that are not in your household.

Nationwide, there were over 11 million cases of COVID-19 through Nov. 14 and over 246,000 deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.