Monroe County's COVID-19 count reaches 248
Monroe County's COVID-19 count reaches 248

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe County reached 248 after three new cases were reported Friday.

The patients were a male in his 20s, a female in her 70s and a female between the ages of 15-19.

One new case — a male in his 40s — was reported Thursday.

The Monroe County Health Department reported 12 active cases and one hospitalization as of Friday. There have been two deaths and 234 recoveries since the virus first reached the county in mid-March.

The county reports 7,347 negative test results.

La Crosse County announced nine new cases Friday, bringing its total to 957. The La Crosse County Health Department will no longer release daily counts starting this week. Instead, it will release a weekly total on Friday afternoons.

At the state level, cases increased by 1,021 Friday for a running total of 64,227. Seven people in Wisconsin died Friday, raising the state's fatalities to 1,025. There have been 5,235 hospitalizations in the state.

Nationwide, the pandemic has killed nearly 170,000 with confirmed cases at 5.4 million.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

