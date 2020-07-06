Monroe County's COVID-19 count reaches 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed 23 cases of COVID-19 from July 2-5, bringing the total since mid-March to 90.

The health department reported the following cases July 2:

Male in his 30s, moderate symptoms.

Female in her 70s, moderate symptoms.

Male in his 20s, mild symptoms.

Female age 15-19, investigation ongoing.

Male in his 20s, moderate symptoms.

Female in her 20s, moderate symptom.

The July 3 cases were two females in their 60s, a female in her 50s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 20s and a male in his 20s. One of Friday's cases was detected from the free screening conducted June 30 at the Tomah Armory.

The July 4 cases were males in the 30s, 40s and 50s and a female in her 20s.

The July 5 cases were three males in their 30s, one male in his 40s, one male in his 60s, a female in her 40s and a child between the ages of 10-14.

None of the July 4 or July 5 cases were detected by the June 30 testing.

Cases from July 3-5 weren't listed with symptoms. The health department said its workers are "busy working on disease investigation and contact tracing."