Monroe County's COVID-19 count reaches 90

The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed 23 cases of COVID-19 from July 2-5, bringing the total since mid-March to 90.
The health department reported the following cases July 2:
- Male in his 30s, moderate symptoms.
- Female in her 70s, moderate symptoms.
- Male in his 20s, mild symptoms.
- Female age 15-19, investigation ongoing.
- Male in his 20s, moderate symptoms.
- Female in her 20s, moderate symptom.
The July 3 cases were two females in their 60s, a female in her 50s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 20s and a male in his 20s. One of Friday's cases was detected from the free screening conducted June 30 at the Tomah Armory.
The July 4 cases were males in the 30s, 40s and 50s and a female in her 20s.
The July 5 cases were three males in their 30s, one male in his 40s, one male in his 60s, a female in her 40s and a child between the ages of 10-14.
None of the July 4 or July 5 cases were detected by the June 30 testing.
Cases from July 3-5 weren't listed with symptoms. The health department said its workers are "busy working on disease investigation and contact tracing."
Through July 5, the county has 33 active cases, 56 recoveries and one death. There were no current hospitalizations. There have been nearly 4,300 negative test results.
Statewide, the state Department of Health Services reported 522 new cases of the virus Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 548 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 418 daily cases.
DHS reported 738 new cases of the virus July 4, setting a one-day record for the most number of new cases since reporting began in March. The previous record was 733 reported May 29.
The latest figures bring the total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 31,577. The death toll is 796 with no new deaths reported July 5.
According to DHS, 10.4% of all tests reported July 5 were positive for COVID-19, bringing the average percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 6.5%. The average a week ago was 4.7%.
Wisconsin Public Radio contributed to this story.
