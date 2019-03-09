The Tomah Area Montessori School will host an open house Thursday, March 14 from 4-6 p.m.
The school is located at 1720 Academy Ave. Parents are invited to tour the school and assess whether it’s a good choice for their family.
The school is taking applications for students from four-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade. Applications are due at the Tomah Area School District office (129 W. Clifton St.) by March 20. Applications received after that will be placed on a waiting list.
Applications are available at the district office, the school district’s website and at the open house.
A lottery will be held March 26 if the number of applications exceeds openings.
The Montessori school is in its fourth year. It will add a fifth grade next year and a sixth grade the following year.
Teacher Laura Ames and assistant Tonya Forrest lead Children’s House (4k and 5k). Teacher Amy Jereb, along with assistant Michelle Coman, guide Education 1 (first, second and third grades), and teacher Tina Janzen guides E-2 (fourth grade). Next year, fourth and fifth grades will be taught together.
The principal is Tim Gnewikow, and Scott Hood is the music, art and physical education instructor.
Since Montessori is a charter school, it has a governance board that oversees operations of the school. The board consists of six community members and one parent. The school also has a PTO that helps with fundraising, a scholarship fund, field trips and classroom materials.
