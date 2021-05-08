More than one-third of Monroe County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

As of May 5, 33.8% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 28.7% are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 69.6% of county residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Monroe County Health Department has been honored to serve the community in providing COVID-19 vaccines. However, this work would not happen without our community partners. Collaboration is a key part of public health as public health work exists beyond the walls of the health department. No one organization can do this work alone, which is why we have immense gratitude for all of our partners in and outside of Monroe County that have made this possible.
We would like to acknowledge the following:
- Partnerships with Gundersen Health System, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, and Tomah Health in hosting and staffing mass clinics, providing vaccines to public health staff and the public; and coordinating vaccinations for members of the public.
- Our volunteers. Mass vaccination clinics would not be possible without them! From vaccinating people to cleaning to registration, our 20 volunteers have been essential to the success of clinics.
- City of Sparta and city of Tomah for the use of the Barney Center and Tomah Fairgrounds and the help of the staff in coordinating spaces for mass vaccination clinics, helping set up and being especially accommodating.
- Sparta and Tomah Ambulance for providing staff on site for mass clinics.
- Mayo Clinic, the Tomah VA Medical Center, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, and the Medicine Shoppe for providing vaccinations to the public.
- Organic Valley for hosting a mass vaccination clinic in Cashton.
- Monroe County Emergency Management for providing support for supplies, set up and coordination of mass vaccination clinics.
- Monroe County Board for supporting vaccination efforts.
- Viterbo University for providing interpreters for vaccination clinics.
Due to decreasing demand for the vaccine and increased availability of the vaccine, we will no longer be providing weekly mass vaccination clinics. The last weekly community clinic will be May 27. Please note, if you are currently scheduled to receive your second dose of vaccine, these appointments will still be honored and you should present to either the Sparta Barney Center or Tomah Fairgrounds at the date and time given to you at your first vaccine appointment.
COVID-19 vaccines will still be available at Monroe County Health Department. We will have appointments available on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. starting the week of May 10. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 608-269-8666. If you do not have access to a computer or need assistance in booking an appointment, please call 608-269-8666 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may also send questions to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us
For additional information about locations in Monroe County to get vaccinated, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine. For the most current information on vaccines, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Website page https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines.