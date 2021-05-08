More than one-third of Monroe County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Due to decreasing demand for the vaccine and increased availability of the vaccine, we will no longer be providing weekly mass vaccination clinics. The last weekly community clinic will be May 27. Please note, if you are currently scheduled to receive your second dose of vaccine, these appointments will still be honored and you should present to either the Sparta Barney Center or Tomah Fairgrounds at the date and time given to you at your first vaccine appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines will still be available at Monroe County Health Department. We will have appointments available on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. starting the week of May 10. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 608-269-8666. If you do not have access to a computer or need assistance in booking an appointment, please call 608-269-8666 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may also send questions to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us

For additional information about locations in Monroe County to get vaccinated, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine. For the most current information on vaccines, please visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Website page https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines.

