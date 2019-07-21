Motakazie needs lots of room to reach its greatest heights, and few places are better for the bikes to soar than Tomah Recreation Park.
The wide-open spaces of the grandstand playing surface will be home to faster bikes and higher jumps when Motokazie returns to the Monroe County Fair Saturday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.
The Supercross action features 23 divisions of racing − five ATV classes and 18 dirt bike races −with a $1,200 purse. Racers will jump 70-foot triples, navigate bermed corners and pound though the “whoops,” said Motokazie owner Cody Slark.
Slark said the Recreation Park grandstand is perfect for the sport. He said the spacious venue, which accommodates a major-league tractor pull in June, allows for additional lanes of racing surface.
“We’ve got a big area to work with, so the bikes get going a lot faster than normal,” Slark said. “You have higher speeds, bigger jumps and all-around longer laps.”
He said Motokazie features racers anywhere between four and 70 years old. Classes are separated by bike size, age and ability, and amateur riders can sign up the night of the event.
Signup begins at 3 p.m. with practice sessions starting at 6 p.m.
Slark said the combination of novice and professional drivers makes the event fun to watch. He said entire families will sit together and cheer while a family member circles the track.
“You can see a family member out there, and if you stick around, you can see professional riders,” Slark said.
New this year is a 20-minute intermission that features “big guys on little bikes,” Slark said. He said some of the riders “take it pretty seriously, but it’s a fun event.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-12.
For racing information check out motokazie.com and click on the SX menu.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
