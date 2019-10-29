A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene Oct. 25 after his vehicle struck a deer in the town of Byron Oct. 25.
The crash occurred on Hwy. 21 near Excelsior Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver struck the deer and lost control of his vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air.
The driver’s name has not been released.
Highway 21 was closed to traffic between Hwy. PP and Excelsior Avenue for approximately 90 minutes.
The sheriff’s office and Gundersen Air were assisted by Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders and Monroe County Communications Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.