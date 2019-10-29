A motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene Oct. 25 after his vehicle struck a deer in the town of Byron Oct. 25.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 21 near Excelsior Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver struck the deer and lost control of his vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Highway 21 was closed to traffic between Hwy. PP and Excelsior Avenue for approximately 90 minutes.

The sheriff’s office and Gundersen Air were assisted by Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders and Monroe County Communications Center.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

