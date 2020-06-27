Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a June 25 crash with a pickup truck in the town of Wellington.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2012 Harley Davidson rear-ended a stopped 1998 Ford truck as both vehicles were eastbound on Midway Avenue.
The rider of the motorcycle was med-flighted for possible life-threatening injuries by Gundersen Air.
The three occupants in the truck were not injured.
Wilton Ambulance Service, Tomah Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wilton First Responders assisted with the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, which said names will be released at a later date.
