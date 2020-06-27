You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
0 comments

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a June 25 crash with a pickup truck in the town of Wellington.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2012 Harley Davidson rear-ended a stopped 1998 Ford truck as both vehicles were eastbound on Midway Avenue.

The rider of the motorcycle was med-flighted for possible life-threatening injuries by Gundersen Air.

The three occupants in the truck were not injured.

Wilton Ambulance Service, Tomah Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wilton First Responders assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, which said names will be released at a later date.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News