Mr. Legs contest heads down Tomah's Area Community Theatre runway March 31

Area Community Theatre is staging a "Mr. Legs" contest Thursday, March 31 at the theater located at 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.

The fundraising event starts with a "meet the contestants" reception at 6 p.m. followed by the contest at 7 p.m. in the Gatsby Room of the theater.

During the contest, 10 men in costume will walk across a runway displaying the lower part of their leg. There will be buckets set along the runway for patrons to drop donations to the contestants of their choice.

The man who has the most cash by the end of the evening will be crowned Mr. Legs 2022.

The 6 p.m. reception includes a "Taste of Tomah" food tasting event, sponsored by several local restaurants.

The Mr. Legs contestants are Luke Brickl, Jeff Brieske, Harold Haberlin, Jeff Holthaus, Joe Kelly, Mike Krause, Mark Molter, Marty Murphy, Wes Revels and Dan Smithburg.

Donations and tickets may also be purchased online. The cost of the event is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Go to ticketor.com or tomahact.com to purchase tickets or make a donation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

