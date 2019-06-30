Tomah’s Fourth of July fireworks is a team effort.
The teamwork will fill the Tomah sky shortly after dusk Thursday, when the annual fireworks display begins.
The Tomah Lions Club sets up, lights and cleans up the fireworks; the city’s Parks and Recreation department provides the funds; the Tomah Fire Department volunteers supervise to make sure everything is safe; and for the past two years Festival Foods has donated $3,000 to the show.
It couldn’t be done without the help of all the participants, said Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz.
“Without them we wouldn’t have a show,” he said. “It’s a community effort in order to put on the fireworks.”
Rick Cox of the Lions Club has been in charge of the Lions’ end of the fireworks for about 10 years. He said his group gets the fun job — lighting the fireworks.
“It’s intense, in part because you have an eight-inch mortar you’re lighting, and that’s huge,” he said. “It will get your adrenaline going.”
But there’s more to the job than just lighting the fireworks; it’s setting it up correctly and being cautious, Cox said. Lighting fireworks can be dangerous if not handled responsibly.
“There isn’t much between the mortar and you,” he said. “If you’re an adrenaline junkie, that’s the job for you.”
Prior to lighting the fireworks, Lions Club volunteers bore them into the ground to ensure they stay in place before they’re lit. Once lit, the fireworks are usually 12-18 inches further into the ground.
During the entire process, the Lions are wearing fire-retardant suits and hard hats, Cox said. Also, anyone who gets involved lighting them has to go through training to ensure the maximum level of safety.
It’s a fun job, and the group is happy to be involved, Cox said. He enjoys doing it.
“Our motto is ‘we serve.’ If we weren’t doing the fireworks, if we were not lighting them off and (the city) had to pay for somebody to light them, it would be anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000, and you have to pay for all the man hours,” he said. “It gets pretty (costly) if you don’t have somebody like us doing it.”
