March 6
Anthony John Adams, operating after suspension, $124.
Noah J. Andersen, possession of marijuana, must complete THC counseling and remain violation free and citation will be dismissed; violation of license restrictions, $124.
Samantha Joann Clapper, defective stop light, $86.20.
Ben Scott Donovan, shoplifting, $313, no restitution.
Elizabeth K. Drew, underage use of tobacco, $92.50 or 20 hours community service; underage drinking, $187 or 20 hours community service with three month driver’s license suspension.
Anthony Carl Goviera, speeding 15 mph over, $98.80; operating after suspension, $124.
Michael Anthony Greengrass, shoplifting, $313, with $17.91 in restitution.
Charles Richard Hanock, Sr., operating without insurance, $50.
Miranda Jayne Hanson, drunk driving, $861, with six month driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Joseph Thomas Harvestine, license not on person, $124.
David Michael Haskamp, violation of red signal, $98.80.
Zane Robert Hedberg, absolute sobriety, $313, with three month driver’s license suspension; disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $500.
Coty Leigh Jensen, disorderly conduct (alcohol related), $500.
Rudolph Edward Jones, Jr., operating after suspension, $124.
Michael Daniel Krahenbuhl, permittee operating with other person in vehicle, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Geoffrey Alexander Lapotko, theft by fraud, $313, with $26.25 in restitution.
Jonathan Ashley Libera, theft of library materials, $111.40, no restitution.
Jessica Marie Nelson, license not on person, $124.
Jennifer Lynn Parlow, operating without valid driver’s license, $124.
Sandra Perez, operating without valid driver’s license, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Kendra Janelle Ravet, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Shanea Cole Ribarich, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Zabdiel Rivera Martinez, operating without insurance, $124.
Jennifer Lynn Schmidt, failure to slow for flashing yellow light, $98.80.
Bridget M. Schoenfeld, theft, $187, with $10.01 in restitution.
Ashla Rae Schultz, disorderly conduct, $187.
Nicole Clarice Skenandore, operating without insurance, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Pepper M. Slabik, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Brian Joseph Smith, drunk driving, $942.50, with seven month driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Dakota J. Stewart, operating without valid driver’s license (second and abover), $200.
Martina Christine Voss Haskins Mumper, shoplifting, $313, with $24.88 in restitution.
Richard Charles Weihert, disorderly conduct, $187.
Sean Eric Sarkis Zakarian, shoplifting, $313, with $1,000.53 in restitution.
March 13
Thomas Charles Eldridge, discharging a firearm, $187.
Christopher Thomas Engel, drunk driving with accident, $1,039.75, with eight month driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device.
Donna Michelle Filipowicz, drunk driving, $861, with one year driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Jesse Lee Hansen-Schumann, operating after suspension, $124.
Mason Allan Huber, license not on person, $124.
Cynthia Ann Lobe, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Leesa M. Mason, operating after suspension, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Patrick James Milliken, shoplifting, $313, with $5.58 in restitution.
Zachary R. Mountain, underage possession of alcohol, $187, with three month driver’s license suspension; retail theft, $313.
Beau M. Oliver, drunk driving, $942.50, with seven month driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Crystal Ann Pharis, operating after suspension, $124; hit and run to unattended vehicle, $187.
Santana Jesus Rodriguez, possession of marijuana, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia, $313.
Laura Capri Rozek, operating without insurance, $124.
Hunter Raye Schultz, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Daniel William Schwanbeck, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $250.
Ruby M. Smith, improper left turn, $98.80.
Emily Jean Schroeder Sornson, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Christopher Daniel Spahn, operating without valid driver’s license, $124.
Michael John St. Clair, operating without insurance, $124; non-registration, $98.80.
Willie Vincent Timothy Thomas, non-registration, $98.80; improper display of license plate, $73.60.
Pleaz Thorton, operating after suspension, $124.
Jose Trujillo, Jr., operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Scott Thomas Wilson, shoplifting, $200, with $63.53 in restitution.
March 20
Aaron J. Adkins, operating without insurance, $124.
Peter Andrew Badaluco II, operating after revocation, $313; operating without insurance, $124.
Derek Alan Clark, non-registration, $98.80.
Leilani Lynn Cole, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Austin M. Deckert, possession of marijuana, $313.
Cassandra Ann Gnewikow, operating without valid driver’s license, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Corwin J. Harper, junk and junk vehicles, $187.
Edward Anthony Hautt, improper left turn, $98.80.
Steven J. Hinz, speeding 25 mph over, $174.40.
Devin Thomas Jeanquart, passing motor vehicle indicating left turn, $136.60.
Lisa M. Johnson, operating after suspension, $124.
Rudolph Edward Jones, Jr., operating after suspension, $124.
Jesse J. Kelly, permittee operating with other person in vehicle, $124.
Jeffrey Paul Larsen, violation of red signal, $98.80.
Dylan D. Lawrence, unsafe lane deviation, $98.80.
Oscar Medrano Ceja, operating after suspension, $124; speeding 17 mph over, $124.
Yvonne Celeste Mendoza Castillo, operating after suspension, $124.
John B. Miles, operating after suspension, $124.
Lee Andrew Moore, operating after suspension (Feb. 23), $124; operating after suspension (March 2), $124; operating without insurance (March 2), $124.
Tiffany Nicole Pease, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Dylen P. Pierce, failure to stop for school bus, $250.
Sonia R. Roberts, junk and junk vehicles, $510; parking motor vehicle in front yard, $98.80.
Hunter Raye Schultz, operating after suspension, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Jordan Taylor Smith, possession marijuana, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia, $313.
Stella Espn Patience Tennessen, failure to properly maintain stop lamps, $98.80.
Kenya K. Thomas, operating after suspension, $124.
Nicholas Lee-Owen Trembath, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Logan Alexander Von Der Hellen, underage drinking, $313, with driver’s license suspension for one year.
Monica Ann Walters, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124; seat belt violation, $10; seat belt violation (operation responsibility), $10.
Corey Ray Withers, operating without insurance, $124.
April 10
Taylor C. Askew, improper stop at stop sign, $98.80.
Nicole R. Badaluco, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Bianca Nicole Boncouri, operating without insurance, $124.
Juan Herrera Bravo, open intoxicant (passenger), $124.
David Leroy Brzeczek, violation of red signal, $98.80.
Dominic Michael Clark, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124; failure to maintain hi-mount stop lamp, $98.80.
Christopher Jay Dahlke, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $500.
Randy Lee Dopson, party to a crime, $187; operating after suspension, $124.
Brandon Wyler Dorn, speeding 22 mph over, $149.20.
Kade R. Farbo, speeding 20 mph over, $149.20; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Brenda Lynn Fletcher, license not on person, $124.
Daniel J. Frei, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $136.60.
Austin Scott Granger, license not on person, $124.
Joshua Robert Guralski, drunk driving, $861, with six month driver’s license revocation.
Brook Pamela Hainstock, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Jesse Lee Hansen-Schumann, operating without insurance, $124; operating after suspension, $124.
Kathy L. Hanson, license not on person, $124.
Corwin James Harper, operating after suspension, $124; improper display of license plate, $73.60.
John Tyler Harrelson, operating after suspension, $124.
Hayley Jacole Hart, operating without insurance, $124.
Mitchel Robert Hemmersbach, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $98.80.
Jacob Cade Hill, open intoxicant, $187.
Roland Benjamin Hockstedler, speeding 15 mph over, $98.80.
Brandon Andrew Housworth, disorderly conduct, $200, with $99 in restitution.
Barbara Jean Johnson, non-registration, $98.80.
Clinton Dean Jolliff, operating without insurance, $124; operating after suspension, $124.
Mark Edward Kessler, shoplifting, $313; with $5 in restitution.
Morgan Ann Koltermann, non-registration, $98.80.
Harley Kay Larson, non-registration, $30.
Eric T. Lawson, disorderly conduct (alcohol related), $510.
Rossana Navarrete Lightbody, speeding 21 mph over, $149.20.
Nicholas James Markin, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Jared Dean Marshall, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Tazara W. McBride, open intoxicant, $124.
Daisy Maria Mendoza, failure to yield right at stop sign, $98.80.
Destiny S. Minor, shoplifting, $200, with $42.21 in restitution.
Rachel Anastasia Minor, shoplifting, $200, with $42.21 in restitution.
Anne N. Nelson-Koch, failure to yield right of way, $11.40.
Clayton Karl Nielsen, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Dennis Matthew Pakutz, operating after revocation (drunk driving related), $250; operating without insurance, $124.
Melissa Marie Parlow-Callaway, operating after revocation, $124.
Shila Elizabeth Pemberton, operating without insurance, $124.
Jeffrey Paul Peters, Jr., operating after revocation, $124.
Miranda Michael Purdy, permittee operating without instructor, $124.
Kevin Michael Short, open intoxicant in streets, $187.
Cory W. Temen, operating after suspension, $124.
Willie Vincent Timothy Thomas, operating without insurance, $124.
Michael G. Van Hoof, retail theft, $313, with $62 in restitutioin.
Theodore E. Vodicka, failure to notify police of accident, no fee.
Jacob David Wicka, retail theft, $200, with $98 in restitution.
Ryan Scott Williams, obstructing an officer, $187.
Cody James Winneshiek0Kish, operating after revocation.
Delburt Lawrence Wise, operating after suspension, no fee.
April 17
Tanya Angela Branton, operating after revocation (drunk driving related), $250; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Bryana Nicole Bridenstine, non-registration, $98.80; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Mistydawn May Bronner, operating after suspension, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Robert J. Burkhalter, speeding 10 mph over, $136.60.
Stevie L. Campbell, shoplifting, $313.
Debbie Nicole Cichy, license not on person, $124; non-registration, $30.
Steven Michael Cox, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Melissa Lynn Dahma, operating without insurance, $124; seat belt violation, $10.
James Ray Dopp, operating after suspension, $124.
Tricia Lynn Exline, obstructing an officer, $187; operating after suspension, $124; display of unauthorized registration plates, $161.80; license not on person, $73.60.
Tracy Lane Forrest, operating after suspension, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Loraley Jeane Gutierrez-Ramirez, operating without valid driver’s license, $124.
Alicia Marie Harris, operating after suspension, $124.
Thomas Carl Jensen, operating after revocation (drunk driving related), $250.
Allen Nicholai Jorgenson, operating after suspension, $124.
Megan E. Kelly, drunk driving, $974, with driver’s license revocation for one year and ignition interlock device for one year.
Jason Scott Keyser, shoplifting, $439; criminal trespassing to dwelling, $187; operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124; non-registration, $98.80.
Keith J. Kish, operating after suspension, $124.
Reece Alan Kohn, drunk driving with accident, $1,008.25, with eight month driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Damian M. Kratky, possession of marijuana, $200.
Isaac Morales, operating without insurance, $124.
David C. Niles, possession of marijuana, no fee; possession of drug paraphernalia, $313.
Sheila Lynn Olsen, junk and junk vehicles, no fee.
Dannielle Lois Parker, seat belt violation (ride in vehicle without seat belt), $10.
Stephanie M. Pawlitschek, possession of marijuana, $313.
Austin James Pickett, license not on person, $124.
Kendra Janelle Ravet, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Dakota Lee Redmann, operating after suspension (March 30), $124; operating without insurance (March 30), $124; display of unauthorized registration plates (March 30), $161.80; display of unauthorized registration plates (March 27), $161.80; operating after suspension (March 27), $124; operating without insurance (March 27), $124.
Melanie May Reeson, non-registration, $98.80; operating without insurance, $124.
Brandy Lynn Rieck, drunk driving, $974, with driver’s license revocation for one year and installation of ignition interlock device for one year; operating without insurance, $50.
Melissa Renee Riedner, operating after revocation (drunk driving related), $250.
Alvaro Roman Copto, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Clinton Mathew Sanwald, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Alyssa Renee Schmidt, operating without insurance, $124.
Christopher Allen Schmidt, seat belt violation (ride in vehicle without wearing seat belt), $10.
Kohl James Schulz, operating after suspension, $124.
Justin Randall Smith, failure to control vehicle, no fee.
Don Larry Spearbecker, speeding 19 mph over, $149.20.
Thomas W.S. Springer, operating after suspension (March 8), $124; operating after suspension (March 13), $124; operating without insurance (March 13), $124.
Corey L. Sprinkle, operating without insurance, $124.
Kristin Lynn Steen, operating after suspension, $124.
Jessica Marie Vidal, operating without insurance, $124; operating after suspension, $124.
Owen Stewart Walters, underage drunking, $187, with three month driver’s license suspension.
Joy Lynn Weigel, shoplifting, $313, with $50.73 in restitution.
Kyle James Zahn, operating after revocation (drunk driving related), $250.
April 24
David L. Jenkins, junk and junk vehicles, $187.
Randi Lyn Stanford, failure to stop for school bus, $250.
Thomas Martin Ventura, improper stop, $98.80.
