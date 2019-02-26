September 5, 2018
Cheyenne M. Anderson, operating after suspension, $124; failure to stop at stop sign, $98.80.
Jason James Bailey, operating without registration, $98.80; operating without insurance, $124.
Misty Lee Berg, inattentive driving, $111.40.
Tianna Elizabeth Bush, violation of license restrictions, $124; operating without insurance, no fee.
Harley Sidney Carlson, operating without insurance, $124.
Teresa Ann Carnes, operating without valid driver’s license, $124; inattentive driving, $111.40.
Joseph Christopher Casey, operating without valid driver’s license (motorcycle), $124.
Marshall Joseph Chenier, display of unauthorized registration plates, $161.80.
Joshua K. Eagleson, violation of red signal, $98.80.
Cody Rae Gebhardt, possession of drug paraphernalia, $313; underage drinking, $187, with three-month driver’s license suspension.
Olivia Jade Hart, improper left turn, $98.80.
Skyler J. Kinnunen, underage drinking, $313, with one-year driver’s license suspension.
William E. Kohn, operating after suspension, $124.
Saard O. Krueger, operating without insurance, no fee.
Tayler S. Lewis, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Kevin Devell Minor, Jr., operating after suspension, $124.
Kyle Steven Moelter, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $250; speeding 16 mph over, $124.
William McKinley Nelson, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Jill E. Parpart, operating after suspension, $124; operating after suspension, $124.
Traci Lee Polansky, non-registration, $98.80.
Nicholas Roy Powless, unreasonable speed, $136.60.
Hunter Raye Schultz, minor transporting intoxicant, $187.
Autumn Marie Schumer, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Damien Charles Short, drunk driving, $974, with driver’s license revocation for one year and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Calvin Thomas Tappa, seat belt violation (operator responsibility), $10.
Skyler Otto Tessmer, display of unauthorized registration plates, $80.
Alexander Cheenou Vu, non-registration, $98.80.
Shelby Lynn Westpfahl, drunk driving, $974, with nine-month driver’s license revocation.
Layne Michael Wilson, operating without proof of insurance, $10; operating after suspension, $124; operating without registration plate lamps, $73.60.
Susan I. Woodworth, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Timothy J. Zoellick, operating after suspension, $124.
September 12
Tonya Marie Adams-Fisher, operating after revocation (alcohol-related), $250.
Mindy Michelle Clark, operating without insurance, $124.
Alis M. Connor, operating after suspension, $124; non-registration, $98.80.
Rebecka Jean Cook, failure to yield right at stop sign, $98.80.
Jessica Jo Mees, operating without valid driver’s license, $124.
Clayton Kirk Pemberton, operating after revocation (alcohol-related), $250.
Shila Elizabeth Pemberton, permitting unauthorized person to drive, $124.
Christopher David Reisinger, possession of marijuana, $313; possession of drug paraphernalia, $313.
Sheila Marie Smith, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Kevin Thorne Sugden, operating after suspension, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
September 19
Pamela J. Anderson, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Terry J. Asberry, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Nicole R. Badaluco, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Corey L. Bartlett, seat belt violation, $10.
Landon J. Blackdeer, operating after suspension, $124.
Gary T. Borden, speeding 17 mph over, $124; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Cassey Michelle Bungert, possession of drug paraphernalia, $313.
Pryce Allen Carlson, operating after suspension, $124.
Melanie Frances Cole, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Harry Kevin Comstock, non-registration, $98.80.
Dustin John Conant, operating after revocation (alcohol-related), $250.
Seled Cruz-Hernandez, operating after suspension, $124.
Shane M. Frick, cracked/damaged windshield, $98.80.
Quincy Susette Garvin, operating after suspension, $124; failure to stop for railroad crossing, $193.
Austin Ray Gettinger, violation of red signal, $98.80.
Edith P. Glaser, cracked/damaged windshield, $98.80; defective stop lamps, $86.20.
Salina Gomez, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Janey Marie Guist, seat belt violation (passenger), $10.
Benjamin Michael Johnson, operating after revocation, $313; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Nina Josephine Katzenberg, seat belt violation (passenger), $10.
Jesse Greg Keyser, operating after suspension, $124.
Vanessa Marie Lindsay, non-registration, $98.80; violation of license restrictions, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Titus Samuel Miller, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $386.60.
Randall C. Mann, junk/junk vehicles, $187.
Gage Ryan Needham, seat belt violation, $10.
William McKinley Nelson, unreasonable speed, $136.60; failure to stop at stop sign, $98.80; unreasonable speed, $136.60; reckless driving, $313; unreasonable speed, $136.60; failure to stop at stop sign, $98.80; unreasonable speed, $136.60; operating without insurance, $124.
Chad E. Norton, operating without valid driver’s license (second and above), $200.
Alerie Jean Pishnery, operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Nicholle Lee Resop, operating without proof of insurance, $10; non-registration, $98.80.
Michael Patrick Rex, operating without proof of insurance, no fee.
Baruch Reyes, drunk driving, $974, with one-year driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Angelica Marie Rivera, operating without insurance, $124; non-registration, $98.80.
Alvaro Roman Copto, operating after suspension, $124.
Randi Faye Rossett, operating without insurance, $124; seat belt violation, $10.
Cody Alan Sanborn, seat belt violation, $10.
Samantha Lynn Stoewsand, drunk driving, $735, with six-month driver’s license revocation.
Silver Rose Studsdahl, operating without insurance, $124.
Roy Lee Thompson, drunk driving, $974, with one-year driver’s license revocation and installation of ignition interlock device for one year.
Nicholas J. Volk, non-registration, $98.80.
Amy Ann Waege, non-registration, $98.80.
Monica Ann Walters, operating after suspension, $124; operating without insurance, $124.
Gary Eugene Whittaker, non-registration, $98.80; operating without proof of insurance, $10.
Michael Anthony Youngs, operating without insurance, $124.
September 26
William Ernest Hicks, speeding 11 mph over, $98.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.