Murray re-elected as Tomah mayor

Mike Murray has been re-elected as mayor of Tomah.
Murray won his second two-year term by defeating former mayor Nellie Pater, 1,225-540. He’ll start his second term in the middle of a state of emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden termination of city administrator Roger Gorius.
The Tomah City Council voted to extend the state of emergency through the May council meeting, and Murray used the meeting to discuss the challenges facing the city that will be determined by city, state and federal decisions.
“There will be changes coming for the city of Tomah,” Murray said.
In the only contested Tomah City Council race, challenger Dean Peterson defeated incumbent Susan Holme in the 8th District 119-101.
Peterson is a member of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors but didn’t seek election to the board this spring.
“I decided to run for the office where I could serve my local hometown community,” Peterson said. “I learned many things about government, budgets, etc., during my time serving on the county board and the various committees. I believe this will help me tremendously with my transition to the city.”
Incumbents Richard Yarrington (2nd District), Shawn Zabinsky (4th) and Lamont Kiefer (6th) were unopposed for re-election. Council members serve two-year terms.
In the race to replace Peterson on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Remy Gomez defeated Wayne Kling in the 13th District by a 341-215 margin. Both are former Tomah City Council members.
In another supervisory district covering Tomah, Brett Larkin was elected as a registered write-in after nobody filed in January for the 12th District seat. Larkin received 47 votes, while 46 votes were scattered write-ins. A recent change in state law recognizes only write-in candidates that register prior to the election.
Only four other county board seats were contested:
- First District—Alan McCoy defeated Stephen H. Klein 390-192 for the open seat.
- Ninth District—Challenger Ron Luethe defeated incumbent Douglas Path 309-296.
- Fifteenth District—Jen Schmitz defeated Ronald Rader 237-191 for the open seat.
- Sixteenth District—Incumbent Mary Cook defeated Craig Buswell 367-258.
Eight incumbents ran unopposed. They were David Pierce (2nd District), Nodji Van Wychen (3rd), Cedric Schnitzler (4th), Wally Habhegger (5th), Mary A. Von Ruden (7th), Mark Halverson (8th), Rodney Sherwood (10th) and Sharon M. Folcey (14th).
Two candidates ran unopposed to fill vacant seats. Tony E. Wissestad is the new 6th District supervisor to replace Gregg Vinslauski, and Adam Balz will succeed Paul Steele in the 11th District.
County board members serve two-year terms.
An advisory referendum calling for non-partisan redistricting won by by a 7,014-2,399 margin and carried every municipality in the county.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!