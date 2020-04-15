Murray re-elected as Tomah mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Murray has been re-elected as mayor of Tomah.

Murray won his second two-year term by defeating former mayor Nellie Pater, 1,225-540. He’ll start his second term in the middle of a state of emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden termination of city administrator Roger Gorius.

The Tomah City Council voted to extend the state of emergency through the May council meeting, and Murray used the meeting to discuss the challenges facing the city that will be determined by city, state and federal decisions.

“There will be changes coming for the city of Tomah,” Murray said.

In the only contested Tomah City Council race, challenger Dean Peterson defeated incumbent Susan Holme in the 8th District 119-101.

Peterson is a member of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors but didn’t seek election to the board this spring.

“I decided to run for the office where I could serve my local hometown community,” Peterson said. “I learned many things about government, budgets, etc., during my time serving on the county board and the various committees. I believe this will help me tremendously with my transition to the city.”