Murray resigns Tomah School Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rick Murray’s tenure on the Tomah School Board lasted less than two months.

Murray, who was elected to the board April 6, submitted his resignation June 8.

In an email to superintendent Cindy Zahrte, Murray said he’s resigning to apply for a job in the school district.

“I have enjoyed my short time on the board and thank you for your leadership,” Murray wrote.

Murray finished third in the April 6 election to win one of the three at-large seats on the board. He joined Mike Gnewikow and Sue Bloom as first-term members after incumbents Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen declined to seek re-election.

During its June 15 meeting, the board established a timeline for selecting Murray’s replacement. Anyone interested in being appointed is required to submit a letter of application stating their qualifications and why they want to serve on the board. Applications must be submitted by July 13 at 4 p.m. to Aaron Lueck, Tomah School Board president, c/o District Office, 129 W. Clifton Street, Tomah, WI, 54660.

The board will interview applicants during a special meeting Monday, July 20 and select the new board member during its regular meeting later in the evening.