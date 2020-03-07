Music booked for Tomah's Downtown Thursday Nights

The music lineup is set for downtown Tomah this summer.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center Thursday announced bands for the second annual six-week "Downtown Thursday Night" concert series in downtown Tomah beginning July 6.

Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center President/CEO Tina Thompson said the Chamber has lined up a group "of nationally touring bands who will fit in nicely with Tomah’s Downtown Thursday Nights atmosphere."

The concert series will be held during six Thursday evenings in July and August from 6-9 p.m.

This year's lineup includes Wheelhouse on July 2, Crossroad Station on July 9, Kirsten Thien on July 16, Casey Muessigmann on July 23, Joey Leone’s Chop Shop on Aug. 6 and Cherry Pie on August 13.

"Half of the bands were brought back by popular demand, but we also wanted to bring in some new talent," Thomson said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has agreed to the Tomah’s City Council's request to close two blocks of Superior Avenue for the concert series.