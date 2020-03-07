Music booked for Tomah's Downtown Thursday Nights

The music lineup is set for downtown Tomah this summer.
The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center Thursday announced bands for the second annual six-week "Downtown Thursday Night" concert series in downtown Tomah beginning July 6.
Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center President/CEO Tina Thompson said the Chamber has lined up a group "of nationally touring bands who will fit in nicely with Tomah’s Downtown Thursday Nights atmosphere."
The concert series will be held during six Thursday evenings in July and August from 6-9 p.m.
This year's lineup includes Wheelhouse on July 2, Crossroad Station on July 9, Kirsten Thien on July 16, Casey Muessigmann on July 23, Joey Leone’s Chop Shop on Aug. 6 and Cherry Pie on August 13.
"Half of the bands were brought back by popular demand, but we also wanted to bring in some new talent," Thomson said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has agreed to the Tomah’s City Council's request to close two blocks of Superior Avenue for the concert series.
As was in 2019, Thompson said Downtown Thursday Nights will be a "family-friendly affair" with a kids zone featuring bounce houses, face painting and caricatures for the children. She added there will also be food vendors and beer sales for adults.
Thompson said the concerts are a way to promote Tomah's downtown.
“In 2019 were were approached with an idea and we saw an opportunity to spur economic development in Tomah using music as a catalyst," she said. "This event is designed to bring people into our downtown, encouraging more people to visit Tomah and other businesses to open here, and I think we’re achieving that."
Thompson said Downtown Thursday Nights began with about 1,200 people in the beginning to attracting crowds of over 2,800 toward the end of the series.
The event is free and open to the public thanks to sponsorships.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.