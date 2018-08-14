Milwaukee Street in Tomah was the place to be for music lovers Saturday afternoon and evening.
It was the location of the first Music on Milwaukee Street music festival.
Saturday was a good day for the festival, said Leah Burns, special events coordinator with the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. She was happy with how the festival turned out.
“We’ve got beautiful weather, we’ve got a lot of people pouring in now and are excited for what the evening has in store,” she said. “We’ve been working on this a while − a long time before we announced it we’ve been working on it ... we’re excited it’s happening. People wanted something to do on the weekends in Tomah, and here it is — you asked and we delivered.”
Attendee Angie Plueger appreciated that the festival was in town.
“It’s a great way to get the community down here and get outside on a beautiful summer night,” she said. “Too often we head off to somewhere else to find something like this, so having it right here in town is perfect. We have a bunch of friends coming down to meet us for good music, and it’ll be a fun time.”
Deb Hojnacki agrees that it was a welcome change to see a community music event.
“I think it’s awesome; we need more stuff like this, more hometown (events),” she said.
Her husband Dave Hojnacki was happy to attend the festival because it was a community event and because he’s related to Greg Hall of Greg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, which performed at the festival alongside Duncan Peterson and The Tim Sigler Band.
“We came to see Greg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, and we’re part of the community − we want to contribute to the community,” he said. “It was a great idea.”
Deb Hojnacki said her daughter would have also attended the event, but she’s only 18 and festival goers had to be 21 as alcohol was being served, which she didn’t agree with.
“She wanted to come because (Greg’s) family and she knows Duncan Peterson,” she said. “I get the being 21 thing ... but I think there would have been a better turnout with(out) that.”
