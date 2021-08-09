 Skip to main content
NARFE meeting Aug. 19 in Tomah
NARFE meeting Aug. 19 in Tomah

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 1015 E. McCoy Blvd. (Hwy. 21) in Tomah Thursday, Aug. 19.

Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. – order off the menu. The meeting starts at approximately 12:15 p.m.

All members, their guests, and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

