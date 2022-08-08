 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NARFE meeting in Tomah Aug. 18

  • 0

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at Perkins Restaurant, 1015 E. McCoy Blvd. in Tomah Thursday, Aug. 18.

Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. — order off the menu. The meeting starts at approximately 11:45 a.m.

All members, their guests and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

July 2022 was a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charitable cont…

High COVID risk for Monroe County

High COVID risk for Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department officials are recommending that people wear masks in indoor settings after moving the county’s COVID-19 risk a…

Tomah newborns to receive books

Tomah’s LaGrange Elementary School teachers and students value reading. That’s why the two groups joined forces to donate $570 and a variety o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News