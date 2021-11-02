NARFE meeting in Tomah Nov. 18

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at Perkins Restaurant in Tomah Thursday, Nov. 18.
Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. — order off the menu. The meeting starts at approximately 12:15 p.m.
All members, their guests, and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome to attend.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
