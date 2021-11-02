 Skip to main content
NARFE meeting in Tomah Nov. 18

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at Perkins Restaurant in Tomah Thursday, Nov. 18.

Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. — order off the menu. The meeting starts at approximately 12:15 p.m.

All members, their guests, and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome to attend.

