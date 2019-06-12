{{featured_button_text}}

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees is scheduled to meet at Pizone’s Restaurant, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah, Thursday, June 20. Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at approximately noon.

All members, their guests and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.