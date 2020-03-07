You are the owner of this article.
NARFE meeting March 19 in Tomah
The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees is scheduled to meet at Pizone’s Restaurant, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah, Thursday, March 19.

Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at approximately noon.

The guest speaker will be Mic Armstrong, soil conservation technician from the U.S. Department of Agriculture NRCS Sparta field office. He will deliver a presentation on invasive plant species.

All NARFE members, their guests and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome to attend.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

