NARFE meeting Oct. 21 in Tomah

The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees is scheduled to meet at Perkins Restaurant, 1015 E. McCoy Blvd. in Tomah, Thursday, Oct. 21.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. — order off the menu. The meeting starts at approximately 12:15 p.m.

All members, their guests, and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome to attend.

