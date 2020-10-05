NARFE to meet Oct. 15 in Tomah
The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees is scheduled to meet at Perkins Restaurant, 1015 E. McCoy Blvd. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. with members ordering off the menu. The meeting starts at approximately 12:15 p.m.
All members, their guests and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome to attend.
Members are asked to note the change of meeting location.
