The Tri-County Chapter 1386 of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees is scheduled to meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at Pizone’s Restaurant, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah.

Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at approximately noon.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The guest speaker with be Denece Ellis, regional representative, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Federal Health Benefits Insurance.

All NARFE members, their guests and interested active and retired federal employees are welcome.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.