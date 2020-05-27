National Guard assists with COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams resumed statewide operations May 26 supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The teams, comprised of more than 600 citizen soldiers and airmen, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.

Recent local testing included:

A community-based testing site at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Black River Falls May 19 that collected over 170 specimens.

Collection of 300 specimens May 22 at a long-term care facility in Sparta.

Specimen collection May 26 at the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy.

After collecting the specimens at each site, National Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three to seven days following the test.

As of May 26, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected 68,117 specimens statewide. In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.

