The Wisconsin National Guard has closed public access to the Hardwood Range complex and the associated property, effective immediately.
The range complex, located between Necedah and Babcock, has allowed the public to access the property for recreational purposes such as hunting and hiking. The range complex is the primary training area for the Volk Field airspace. Air crews from every military service use the range for training, including the dropping of ordinance.
Recent updates to United States Air Force regulations now prohibit access to areas deemed hazardous due to the potential for unexploded ordnance or other hazards posed by inert ordnance or munitions that may remain on the range.
"The Wisconsin National Guard regrets any inconvenience the closure of public access to the range complex causes to those who used it for recreational purposes," said Wisconsin National Army Guard Capt. Joe Trovato. "However, the safety of the general public and citizens is the top priority of the Wisconsin National Guard, and the organization will follow Air Force policies and regulations concerning the matter."
For more information, the public can contact Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center at 608-427-1260.
