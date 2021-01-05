National Guard continues COVID-19 test support

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will break the one million mark this week for COVID-19 tests collected since April 2020.
Teams have collected nearly 996,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.
The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred citizen soldiers and airmen. They have established mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities and community-based testing sites.
Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.
Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application program, also known as COVID Connect.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call within three to seven days following the test.
Local Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites are listed below:
- Monroe County - The Monroe County Highway Department hosts a community-based specimen collection site Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4.
- Juneau County - Mauston hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 17 and Mar. 4 and has gathered 100 specimens as of Jan. 4.
- Jackson County - One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 in Black River Falls and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Jan. 4. A team collects specimens Jan. 5 at the Jackson Correctional Institution.
- Vernon County - A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Viroqua and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 4 Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 995,743 specimens statewide.
Nearly 700 citizen soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are serving in support of the state’s on-going response to COVID-19.