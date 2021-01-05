National Guard continues COVID-19 test support

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will break the one million mark this week for COVID-19 tests collected since April 2020.

Teams have collected nearly 996,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred citizen soldiers and airmen. They have established mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application program, also known as COVID Connect.