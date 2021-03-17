National Guard marks one year of COVID-19 response

“This is definitely outside my vault,” he acknowledged. “I’m assigned to go to different sites such as this one here in Greendale and assign my team to tasks to help out the local health departments accomplish the mission of getting people vaccinated.”

Schmitz has noticed a definite attitude shift between specimen collection sites, where he had previously been assigned, and vaccination sites.

“None of the people coming wanted to really be swabbed,” he said, referring to the technique used to collect a specimen from the back of a person’s throat. “I like the vaccination side just because it’s a lot more cheerful. People are just so much happier to be here. A lot of these over 75, over 65-year-olds, this is the first time they’ve been able to get out of the house and they can get the vaccination, see their families, so I definitely really enjoy this compared to the swab site.”

Spc. Logan Nguyen, a horizontal construction engineer with Company B, 173rd Engineer Battalion, has been part of the Wisconsin National Guard COVID response task force since May 2020.