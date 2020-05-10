National Guard to assist special Congressional election

Approximately 250 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers and airmen will assist local officials as poll workers for the May 12 special election for the Seventh congressional district.
The Seventh is the largest of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts in terms of area, covering all of 21 counties and portions of another five, including small portions of Monroe and Jackson. The district includes approximately 700 municipalities.
Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker are vying to replace Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned last November.
According to Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader, Wisconsin’s assistant adjutant general for readiness and training, the number of Guard members called to state active duty for the mission reflects the request for assistance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Blader is the Wisconsin National Guard’s liaison with the WEC.
“The Wisconsin Elections Commission has, and had, reached out to every county inquiring as to the support they needed,” Blader said. “Prior to each election (they) have had conference calls letting (counties) know that Guard members were available as poll workers. The service members will be trained and sent out to the communities in which they reside to serve as poll workers.”
Blader said that Guard members will perform the same duties as any other volunteer poll worker.
“They will greet and check in voters, monitor voting equipment, assist with keeping social distance and help sanitize,” Blader said. “Like other volunteer workers, they do not certify the results.”
Polls throughout the district are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
