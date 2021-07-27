National Night Out returns returns to Tomah Aug. 3

Monroe County emergency services personnel are looking forward to connecting with the public during this year’s Monroe County National Night Out Aug. 3 in Tomah’s Winnebago Park. There is no charge to attend the event scheduled from 4-8 p.m.

While last year’s event was cancelled due to crowd concerns because of the COVID pandemic, Tomah Police Department chief Scott Holum said it will be great to see people again.

“I think it’s going to be refreshing for everybody,” Holum said. “For the emergency service workers and the public, it has been a trying time over the past year, so we are looking forward to getting back out there and the way it used to be.”

Even though this is the first National Night Out as Tomah police chief, Holum said the event is not new to him.

“It brings citizens and emergency service personnel together,” he said. “They are able to see us in a different capacity and allows us to interact with citizens and brings us together and builds relationships in the community.”

Holum described Tomah as a safe community, adding that National Night Out helps to enforce and build relationships.