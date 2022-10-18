National Radon Action Week, held the third week in October, is to call attention to the harmful effects of radon and what people can do about it.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that comes from the soil beneath a home. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, high radon levels contribute to 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year. Households with smokers have a much greater risk of developing lung cancer.

You can’t see, smell or taste radon, but you can test for it. With cooler temperatures quickly approaching, fall is a perfect time to check your home as windows will be closed. The greatest potential for radon exposure is in the lowest lived-in level of the home, so testing is generally done there.

Levels vary greatly within neighborhoods, so the recommendation is to test every single home. High readings have been found in Sparta, Cashton, Tomah and Norwalk area homes. If a high reading is confirmed, the home can be fixed. If needed, a trained and certified contractor should be hired to complete radon mitigation work.

Testing is easy with a two-day test kit. Kits are available for $10 at Monroe County Health Department located at 315 W. Oak St. in Sparta. For more information regarding radon or to obtain a test kit, call Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.

Learn more about radon at lowradon.org and follow the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page for more information.