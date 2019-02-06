A Necedah man faces criminal charges after police say he fled an officer.
Dale Swinehart, 52, is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, attempting to flee an officer and resisting an officer. He faces up to six years imprisonment for the first charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Necedah Police officer on routine patrol Jan. 11 observed a vehicle “displaying erratic driving behavior on Highway 21.”
The officer activated the patrol vehicles emergency lights and began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle did not respond to the emergency lights or siren.
Juneau County Dispatch was notified of the situation.
The vehicle eventually pulled over in the area of 19th Street. The driver, identified as Swinehart, got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop.
The officer told Swinehart to get back in the vehicle and close the door. Swinehart complied.
“I’m a good guy,” Swinehart said.
While the officer was requesting additional law enforcement Swinehart began to pull away. He got onto Hwy. G at about 45 miles per hour .
Swinehart was traveling at about 55 miles per hour swerving between lanes. He eventually pulled into a residence on 13th Avenue in Necedah and parked.
Swinehart opened the door and placed his left hand and foot outside the vehicle.
“I’m a good guy,” Swinehart said. “I have to go to my wood stove. I won’t hurt you.”
He continually reached into his vehicle during this time.
“If you’re not going to hurt me, then prove that to my by getting down to the ground,” the officer replied.
Swinehart refused to lay on his stomach.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, don’t do this to me,” Swinehart said. He told the officer he/she “should know his name.”
The officer attempted to grab his arm and move him to the ground. Swinhart resisted and attempted to roll away, becoming agitated.
Swinehart put his arm around the officer’s neck. The officer deployed a taser on Swinehart and eventually handcuffed him.
