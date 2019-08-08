A Necedah man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after he was pulled over for erratic driving.
Kevin Taylor, 53, of Necedah is charged with operating while intoxicated — fifth offense.
Officer Mariah Vogel was following a vehicle on Hwy. 80 in Necedah at about 10:13 p.m. July 13. The officer noted abnormal changes in speed and frequent braking, and the vehicle was weaving in its lane.
The vehicle, operated by Kevin Taylor, braked abruptly at Wheelihan Ave. and continued south. After Vogel was notified that the license plate on the vehicle didn’t match any vehicle, she activated her emergency lights as the vehicle turned on a blinker and weaved to the right side of the road with tires on the gravel followed by a turn into a driveway.
Taylor immediately opened the door and attempted to exit the vehicle, but Vogel ordered him back into the car.
Taylor told the officer the vehicle was not his but belonged to his passenger, who did not want to drive. He further stated he did not have a license. Vogel noted Taylor had very red eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an intoxicant on his breath.
Asked if he had been drinking, Taylor said he had one beer. He told Vogel he was looking for a friend’s house but thought he had the wrong driveway, and he knew he should not be driving without a license. Asked how much he had to drink, where, and when, Taylor told the officer one beer at a friend’s house. Pressed further, Taylor admitted he had “more like” four and fumbled his identification card.
Vogel verified Taylor’s license was suspended and found Taylor had a restriction on his license not to operate above a blood-alcohol count of 0.02.
Taylor exited the vehicle and agreed to a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. He gave a voluntary preliminary breath test in which he blew a .07 with a weak attempt.
