Paige Neitzel has always wanted to be a nurse and dreamed of being a DAISY nurse one day.
The Tomah Memorial Hospital obstetrics department registered nurse realized her dream when named the hospital’s 2019 recipient of the internationally recognized DAISY Award during the hospital’s national hospital week awards program May 13.
“I feel like I’ve always dreamed of this award since I became a nurse,” said Neitzel, BSN, RN, who has been a nurse four years, including the last year and a half at TMH. “Just to be honored by a patient and for them to take time out of their day to send in a note and write about it just means so much that your hard work and dedication that you give to your patients does pay off. It’s the greatest achievement that I’ve had thus far in my nursing career.”
Neitzel is the third person to receive the DAISY award since the hospital first implemented the program in 2017.
The recognition program was established by the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who at the age of 33, died in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation, said the care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
A woman who had her baby at Tomah Memorial nominated Neitzel for the award.
“Paige is one of the most kind, compassionate nurses I’ve ever met, and that says a lot because I’m also a nurse and have met a fair share in my life,” the woman wrote in the nomination form. “She made us feel so safe and cared for,” the woman added.
Tomah Memorial chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN, said the recognition validates the care provided by nurses at TMH.
“It’s a way to recognize those things that (nurses) do that you can’t put a label on and the connection that they have with families that make the patients feel better,” said Myhre.
Neitzel was one over 20 nurses nominated for the award this year.
“All of the nominations come from patients or families, and we have really grown from seven the first year,” Myhre said.
As part of the DAISY recognition, Neitzel’s name and nomination will be added to the national DAISY website.
Myhre said the hospital’s next DAISY Award recipient would be announced next May. She said patients, families and colleagues can nominate nurses for the recognition using a DAISY Award nomination form located on the hospital’s website at www.tomahhospital.org. Printed nomination forms are also located at the hospital.
“Having the DAISY Award really helps nurses to understand the value that they bring to health care, our organization and to our patients,” Myhre said.
More than 150 nurses work at Tomah Memorial.
