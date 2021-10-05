 Skip to main content
New auditions for 'The Gift of the Magi'

Area Community Theatre is holding additional auditions for the holiday The Gift of the Magi.

Auditions are Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from 4:30-6 in the theater's Cabaret Room.

Director Steve Jones is looking for two middle school or high school students and several adults to fill out the cast.

Anyone with questions can call Jones at 608-548-7255.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

