New auditions for 'The Gift of the Magi'

Area Community Theatre is holding additional auditions for the holiday The Gift of the Magi.
Auditions are Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from 4:30-6 in the theater's Cabaret Room.
Director Steve Jones is looking for two middle school or high school students and several adults to fill out the cast.
Anyone with questions can call Jones at 608-548-7255.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
