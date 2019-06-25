The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has established a $25,000 scholarship fund in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin and the Friends of the Campus, Inc., a supporting organization of the UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County.
The new scholarship provides a $1,000 award each year to a graduating high school senior who is an active BGCWCW member in Baraboo, Reedsburg, and Tomah. BGCWCW alumni who are enrolled as full-time students in good standing at UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County are also eligible for the scholarship. The award will be applied to full-time tuition at the Baraboo campus.
FOTC is providing half of the scholarship funding and the BGCWCW is supplying the balance of the new fund through donor gifts. BGCWCW will establish eligibility criteria and select the annual recipient starting in 2020.
“Our clubs in Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah have an academic emphasis on graduation success and higher education opportunities,” said Karen DeSanto, BGCWCW executive director. “We are thrilled to collaborate on this scholarship with the Friends of the Campus and the Greater Sauk Community Foundation. Many of our graduates choose to start their college career right here in Baraboo at UW-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County, and this scholarship will provide much-needed financial support for our members. Helping them to achieve their academic goals is a priority for the Boys & Girls Clubs.”
Donations to the new scholarship may be sent to the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, the Friends of the Campus, Inc., or directly to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.