New cases, no hospitalizations in Monroe County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County joined the spike in COVID-19 cases this week.

The Monroe County Health Department reported 27 new cases over the last three days. The county reported seven cases Monday, eight cases Tuesday and 12 cases Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 43.

Seven cases were people under 20 years old and another five were 20-29.

Despite the increase in cases, the county reported no hospitalizations for any of the three days. Age may have played a factor. Only one case in Monroe County involved a patient 70 years or older.

There have been 344 confirmed cases in Monroe County since the first case was reported in mid-March. There have been two deaths, 299 recoveries and 9,079 negative test results.

County health officials say there are likely more cases than those confirmed because not everyone is being tested.

La Crosse County recorded 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 67.16% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported at least 90 new cases in three of the past four days while averaging 76.86 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure has more than tripled from a week ago (21.29).