New cases, no hospitalizations in Monroe County

Monroe County joined the spike in COVID-19 cases this week.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 27 new cases over the last three days. The county reported seven cases Monday, eight cases Tuesday and 12 cases Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 43.
Seven cases were people under 20 years old and another five were 20-29.
Despite the increase in cases, the county reported no hospitalizations for any of the three days. Age may have played a factor. Only one case in Monroe County involved a patient 70 years or older.
There have been 344 confirmed cases in Monroe County since the first case was reported in mid-March. There have been two deaths, 299 recoveries and 9,079 negative test results.
County health officials say there are likely more cases than those confirmed because not everyone is being tested.
La Crosse County recorded 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 67.16% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported at least 90 new cases in three of the past four days while averaging 76.86 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure has more than tripled from a week ago (21.29).
Total confirmed cases are up to 1,889, which grows to 2,018 when including probable cases.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates, both of which have now been above 20% for three days in a row, jumped again Tuesday.
The seven-day rate increased to 40.7%, up from 37.38% on Monday and 15.83% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 30.36%, up from 26.69% on Monday and 14.79% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 7.71%, and total deaths remained at two.
Western Technical College launched its COVID-19 dashboard Monday. The school reported five total active cases, all students and all at the La Crosse campus. Of those cases, three are new this week and two are in isolation in the residence hall.
Western says that it will update its dashboard on Wednesdays each week.
Viterbo had 63 confirmed active student cases as of Monday.
UW-La Crosse, which reports previous day totals, recorded a total of 29 tests — five from PCR tests and 24 from antigen tests — on Monday. Positivity for Monday’s PCR tests was 71.43%, while the rate for the antigen tests was 19.51%.
Earlier this week, due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests among students, UW-La Crosse officials issued a two-week shelter-in-place mandate for all on-campus residences, as well as a temporary shift to online classes and the closure of campus facilities.
Local health officials remind residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
The nationwide death toll passed 197,000 Wednesday with confirmed cases reaching nearly 6.7 million. There have been 1,228 death and 92,712 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.
