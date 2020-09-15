New Challenge Academy director looks forward to helping at-risk teens

Pavlock said his careers in the military and in law enforcement have allowed him to see youth at their best and their worst. He was a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, a gang officer, youth officer, school resource officer and a detective while in law enforcement. He retired from the Army Reserves as command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 84th Training Command Great Lakes Division and also the installation command sergeant major for Fort Sheridan, Illinois. During his 32-year military career — which included active duty time as an infantryman, mortarman and military policeman — Pavlock has served as an instructor, coach and mentor.

“These assignments have, I believe, prepared me for the role as director for the Challenge Academy,” Pavlock said. “I am honored to be given the assignment. I will do all that I can for the cadets and candidates. By entering the program, they have made an amazing step in their lives.

They can go where their dreams want to go if they just stay the course.”

Pavlock said his experience as a father — his daughter is a captain in the Army Judge Advocate General Corps — was instrumental in choosing to become the next Challenge Academy director.